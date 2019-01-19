Special Adviser to the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Land and Survey, Onugbom Onuoha, has been kidnapped by gunmen in military uniform at the Wimpy axis of Ada-George road, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

Saturday Sun gathered that the armed men trailed the Special Adviser to his hotel, along Ada-George, where they shot sporadically before taking him away at gunpoint. A source, who claimed to have witnessed the attack told Saturday Sun that the yet to be identified gunmen whisked the victim away in the mix of four of his security personnel.

The media aide to the victim who has also confirmed the kidnap said no contact has been established between the family of the victim and the kidnappers.

The Police Command in Rivers also confirmed the kidnap of Dr. Anugbom Anuoha,The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, made the confirmation in a statement in Port Harcourt on Friday.

Omoni said that the incident took place on Thursday at about 8:30 pm at an unnamed hotel in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

“This is unfortunate and as a command we are touched by this development and will go all out to ensure his speedy and timely release. The Commissioner of Police (CP) has given a marching order to all the Tactical Units, including the IGP Monitoring Unit, to work round the clock and ensure that the victim is released in record time.

“Contacts have been made with sister security agencies and other stakeholders in this direction,” the command’s spokesman said. The police public relations officer appealed to the general public, to avail the command of useful information that could lead to unconditional release of the governor’s aide.

“The public is hereby assured that there is no cause for alarm as the already existing peace in the state will be sustained,” he said.