Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers yesterday invaded Oshiagu Ngbo in Umuoguakpu Ngbo community in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State and abducted the community’s village head, one John Nnaji. Saturday Sun gathered that the gunmen equally abducted four other members of the community alongside the village head.

It was gathered that the incident occurred at about 2 p.m. on Thursday. The gunmen who invaded the community on motorbikes also inflicted matchete cuts on several members of the community before leaving the area to an unknown destination.

A member of the community who witnessed the incident, Mr. Amos Otubo, in a conversation with journalists in Abakaliki said they were relaxing at their village square when the gunmen stormed the place in a commando-like fashion and abducted the victims.

Narrating the incident, Amos stated: ‘’on arrival, the gunmen were seen putting on military uniforms. They came on motorcycles with each carrying three persons. When we saw them, we thought that they were military men on special duty considering the crisis in Effium community. We were still at the village square taking fresh air and discussing when we suddenly started hearing gunshots everywhere, and people started running to take cover.

“My friend and I had to take cover too because the village was thrown into confusion. The gunmen continued shooting for about 45 minutes to one hour before they abducted our Village Head and four other persons. They would have abducted more if not for the villagers who were shouting and screaming on top of their voices. So, they decided to leave with the persons already abducted.” When contacted, Police Public Relations Officer for the command, DSP Loveth Odah, confirmed the incident while disclosing that the victims had been rescued. She added that they were rescued, Friday afternoon, by police in the area, in conjunction with the community’s vigilante.