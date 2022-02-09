From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Some unknown gunmen in military uniform have killed a man identified as Oso Femi at Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Femi was reportedly killed at his filling station, Osofem Oil and Gas, located at NITEL Bus Stop at Ifo, Ogun State, around 10p.m on Sunday.

A nephew of the man, who identified himself as Harbee, had explained that the men, who were all clad in military camouflage, stormed the filling station, shot Femi in the head and left with his car, marked EKY903GZ.

“They were all in military uniform. It happened at Osofem Oil and Gas, NITEL Bus-stop at Ifo, Ogun State, around 10pm on Sunday. He was about going home when they came to attack him. He tried to escape and they shot him on the head, took his car and his money and went away,” the nephew said.

It was gathered that the deceased man’s Toyota Corolla was later found at Obada Oko area of Abeokuta.

On Wednesday morning, Harbee updated that, “we found the car at Obada Oko. The car was packed in the bush. It’s currently at the police station.”

The Ogun State Police Command confirmed the incident, saying the matter is being investigated.

When contacted, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the incident was a case of armed robbery.

According to him, the robbers in military uniform must have got a hint that the man was with a certain amount of money, which he said was driven away in his car after killing him.

“It’s a case of armed robbery and the command is investigating it. We learnt they came in military uniform and they killed the man.

“I think there was information about the man that he was coming with some amount of money. So, they took away the vehicle with the money inside it. We are still investigating the incident,” Oyeyemi said in a a telephone interview.