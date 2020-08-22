Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Gunmen in a moving vehicle have shot dead a police corporal in front of Ikolaba Police Station in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, as another policeman was also injured by their bullets in the process.

The incident was said to have occurred at about 9p.m. on Friday in Ikolaba Estate, which is a gated community. The road that links the police station has been dotted by potholes and craters.

The two policemen were reportedly at the other side of the road in front of the police station when the gunmen caught them unawares. They shot at them and sped off immediately.

The name of the deceased policeman was given as Christopher Dada, who until his death, was on the rank of a Corporal. The other injured policeman, whose name has,not been disclosed is said to be on the rank of an Inspector. The police said he has been hospitalised and he has been responding to treatment.

The Police Public Relations Officer for the state, Olugbenga Fadeyi, a Superintendent of Police, who confirmed the incident, said the Ikolaba Police Station was not attacked, but the two policemen were attacked by the roadside opposite the station.

He stated that immediately the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Nwachukwu Enwonwu, heardabout the development, he gave a marching order to all police tactical teams, including Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Swift Response Squad (SRS), Skynet, Federal and Safer Highway Patrol teams, Puff Adder team and so on to be on the trail of the gunmen.

His words: “At about 9pm of 21/08/2020, two policemen who were attached to Ikolaba Police Station, who were at the other side of the road of the station were attacked by hoodlums in a moving vehicle. In the process, one police corporal was shot dead, while one inspector was injured and he is recuperating in the hospital while the hoodlums ran away. The police station was not attacked.”

Fadeyi stated further that the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) also went to the scene immediately for on-the-spot assessment of the incident and all police teams were put on red alert, adding that efforts have been intensified to arrest the gunmen.