Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Gunmen in police uniform have attacked the Queen Mother of Ughelli Kingdom in Delta State, injuring the police orderly attached to the palace.

Local sources said the Queen Mother and her driver narrowly escaped death during an ensuing exchange of fire between the hoodlums and the police orderly.

The sources claimed that the incident which happened on Monday evening, was a failed attempt to kidnap the Queen Mother by the unknown gunmen.

But the police public relations officer in the state, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, said the incident was not a kidnap attempt, but a random armed robbery that was foiled.