From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Three policemen sustained gunshot injuries when gunmen attacked their security post in Isuofia community, Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Isuofia is the hometown of the state governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Although some reports claimed that one policeman was killed, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, told Daily Sun that no police officer was killed.