From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

An unknown number of gunmen invaded the Okoko Item community in the Bende local government area of Abia State Monday, destroying cars, houses, and other valuables in the process.

The attack comes barely one week after gunmen attacked passengers at the Ukwu Rubber (near Item) axis of the Umuahia/Uzuakoli/Ohafia highway.

It was gathered that in storming the community, the gunmen went straight to the Eke-Nta market square, in Okoko Item, and shot sporadically.

Although there was no casualty, the incident created fear and tension among natives who fled for dear lives.

The gunmen were reported to have later headed to Amaokwe Item from where they eventually fled through the Igbere axis.

It is not clear whether the attack has anything to do with the enforcement of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) order.

Reports from the area however have it that residents who had opened for business were forced to close shops.

Abia State Police Command PPRO SP Geoffrey Ogbonna could not be reached for comments on the incident.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.