From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Gunmen, on Saturday, invaded Obiofia village, Osumenyi in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State and killed five people who were catching fun at a beer parlour in the area.

As at the time of filing this report, it’s not clear why the gunmen killed the innocent victims. Nnewi South has assumed notoriety for wanton killing innocent people, as they set up their camps in the forests.

But according to the state government, from the profiling of those who were apprehended by the security operatives so far, 85 per cent of the hoodlums came from a particular state in the region while the remaining 15 per cent came from the rest states in the South East.

“Anambra is a key state in the Southeast and Nigeria and has suffered heavily from the unrelenting conflict. With the cross-border nature of the crisis, no sustainable solution in one state can happen without a comprehensive understanding of the regional and national dimensions, a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu, read.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Toochukwu Ikenganyia, said that he was not aware of the ugly development. “I don’t have such reports before me”, the PPRO said.