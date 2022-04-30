By Izunna Okafor, Nnewi

It was a black Friday yesterday in Anambra State, as unknown gunmen invaded another beer parlour in the state and killed five persons.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The incident, according to reports, happened at Ụtọ Ndụ Beer Parlour in Obiofia Village, Osumenyi, in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

An eyewitness who pleaded anonymity said the unidentified gunmen invaded the restaurant at about 8.pm last night and immediately opened fire on customers who were drinking and having fun there, killing five of them, including the owner of the restaurant, identified as Ụtọ Ndụ, who hailed from Amichi, which is a neighbouring to Osumenyi.

Videos from the scene of the incident, which are currently trending on social media also show the that four of the victims were males, while one (the owner of the shop) was a female, each lying lifeless in the pool of his own her own blood.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Sympathizers, friends and relatives of the victims were also seen mourning and lamenting as the corpses were being loaded in a Sienna bus suspected to be an ambulance, for evacuation to mortuary.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

A weeping feminine voice was also heard in background lamenting (in Igbo language): “What have we done oooo? Who have we offended? What did we do to deserve all these?”

The Osumenyi attack is coming barely one one month after gunmen invaded the Nnewi South Local Government Headquarters in Ukpor and set some buildings and offices ablaze, after which they also killed a security man guarding the premises.

Recall also that gunmen, on Easter day, attacked another beer parlour and fast food joint, known as the Sophia Fast Food, located close to the Federal Polytechnic, Oko, in Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State, where they also attacked and robbed customers who were having a fun-filled Easter bash at the restaurant.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Anambra State, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, is yet to confirm the last night attack as at the press time, as he said enquires are still ongoing and promised to revert back to this reporter.