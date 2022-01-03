From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Gunmen, on Saturday, invaded Mgbuji village in Eha-Amufu, a community in Isi-Uzo local government area of Enugu State, and kidnapped the wife of Eugene Edeoga, a close ally of the Enugu State governor alongside his 11-year- old daughter.

Eugene Edeoga is the brother of the Commissioner for Environment in Enugu State, Honorable Chijioke Edeoga.

The gunmen were said to had also picked three more people on their way out of the community whom they later killed for, possibly, not corporating with them.

A member of the family who pleaded anonymity confirmed that the gunmen visited the house located around old Eke market, around 9.pm on Saturday, met the woman and her daughter in the kitchen and took them away through the Kitchen door and finally through broken part of the perimeter fence to unknown destination.

The family member also confirmed that lately, Eha-Amufu in Enugu State, had been invaded by unknown enemies, who have been kidnapping people and killing others who might had contested with them.

The family member, however, confirmed that the kidnappers have contacted the family and requested for N100 million as ransom, but discussion was still ongoing with the kidnappers.

An indigene of Eha-Amufu, Onyeka Ebe, confirmed that NNPC pipeline area, along Eha-Amufu-Obollo Afor-Nsukka road has been notorious for kidnapping and the criminals have made the place their major operating area.

He said: “These unknown gunmen have kidnapped several people along that road and made away with them through the NNPC pipeline, and some have been killed.

“Shortly before the Christmas, some people including a Reverend Father were kidnapped. It took the Grace of God for them to be rescued after ransom was paid. “On the New Year eve, some people were also attacked and killed by the unknown assailants along Eha-Amufu-Nkalagu road. Eha-Amufu that was known for peace and development has become a place of concern for us.”

Meanwhile, one of the members of the vigilante group, the Neighborhood Watch, who pleaded anonymity said they went in search of the abductees as early as possible when the news got to them.

He said: “We have searched the entire farm settlements in Agu-Amede, Ape, Mgbuji, Orokoro communities and other areas that we suspected, and the abductees were not found.

He, however, suspected that something is wrong in Mgbuji community and only the people would talk to themselves and resolve the issue.

“Obviously, some elements in Mgbuji community of Eha-Amufu have been plotting this terror and disunity for whatever reason. These issues of insecurity are only being recorded in Mgbuji community out of over five villages in Eha-Amufu. It’s a source of concern for us.”