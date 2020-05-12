Molly Kilete, Abuja

Residents of Ukya Tsoho village in Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) were thrown into confusion when gunmen stormed their village and abducted four persons.

The gunmen numbering about 50 allegedly stormed the village at about 9pm shooting sporadically, abducted innocent villagers and took away over 25 android phones and various food items before leaving the village.

The kidnapped victims include a housewife, Mrs. Blessing Alex, her 18-year -old son, Frank Alex, and two other villagers, Saidu Ibrahim and Zabe Alkali.

Daily Sun gathered that the kidnappers have contacted relatives of their victims, demanding N10million as ransom if they want their relations alive. The husband of the kidnapped woman and her son, Mr Alex Johnny, asked his wife who was in the kitchen preparing pepper soup to hide when he heard gunshots and while she was trying to hide, the gunmen saw and kidnapped her.

A trader, Alex, who sells provisions and drinks, said: “I was inside the shop attending to customers with my son when I heard gunshots and I asked my wife to run and hide. But before she could escape, they caught her and my son and took them away. They also entered my shop and carted away soft drinks, spaghetti, biscuits, bags of rice, beans, palm oil, beverages and other food items.”

He said the other persons abducted by the gunmen were people who came to charge their phones in his shop.

Alex further said: “The kidnappers called on Saturday and demanded N10million before they would release my wife and son. I wondered where I would get such money from”

Also, the wife to one of the kidnapped victims, Salamatu, said her husband, Saidu Ibrahim, was kidnapped when he went to buy drink from Alex’s shop. The woman, who said they were observing the Ramadan fast, said: “My husband took only one Mango to break his fast before he left home for Alex’s shop.” She said the kidnappers have not contacted them. Police public relations officer, FCT, Anjuguri Manzah, said he was yet to be briefed but promised to get back to the reporter, which he has not before filing this report.