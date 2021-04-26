From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The residence of the popular Yoruba activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, fondly called Sunday Igboho, was in the early hours of Monday April 26, 2021, invaded by gunmen.

The gunmen reportedly stormed the residence with two jerry cans of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also called fuel and attempted to raze the palatial house, at Soka area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Sources said the gunmen shot sporadically into the house and attempted to gain entrance into Igboho’s premises. But they were repelled by private security in the house. As gathered, the attackers stormed the place around 1:30a.m.

One of the media sides to Igboho, Mr. Dapo Salami, said the hoodlums, who confirmed the incident, said the attackers would have used the two jerry cans filled with petrol to burn down the house if Igboho’s boys had not challenged them.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mr. Adewale Osifeso, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) said he was yet to briefed on the issue.

A source also said Igboho was not around when the incident occurred, adding that the activist would address the press in the afternoon.