From George onyejiuwa,Owerri

Palpable fear has enveloped the community of Etekwuru in Ohaji /Egbema council area of Imo following an early Wednesday morning invasion by gunmen which led to the killing of two persons.

The gunmen also destroyed properties and left some villagers injured before leaving the area it was learnt.

The traditional ruler of the community, Eze Kenneth Okereke, who confirmed the attack to on Wednesday morning, called on security agents to come to the rescue of his community

It could be recalled on October 21 that gunmen had invaded the home of the traditional ruler and set ablaze his palace and his official vehicle. The traditional ruler had escaped death by the whiskers .

The monarch who wrote a letter to the state governor, Hope Uzodinma, requesting for help, disclosed that he was on exile owing to the destruction of his palace.

However, when contacted , the spokes man of the state police command ,Michael Abbattam said that has already made contact with the Divisional Police Officer to avail him of the details of what is happening in the area.