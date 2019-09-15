Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Yet to be identified gunmen suspected to be bandits on Saturday invaded a village called Fadaman Rimi in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State killing six locals, injured one and rustled several cows.

Confirming the ugly development Saturday evening, Spokesmen for Kaduna State Police Command, DSP Yakubu Sabo, gave the first names of the victims as Saminu, Wosha, Isiya, Titus, Madami and Tanko. He said: “Today 14/9/19 at about 0700hrs, the Command received an information that some suspected armed bandits attacked Fadaman Rimi hamlet, a remote settlement from Udawa village in Chukun L G A, shot and killed the following persons; Saminu, Wosha, Isiya, Titus, Madami and Tanko (surnames not yet known) all of the same Village.

“One Ikoniya sustained gunshot injury. The hoodlums were said to have rustled some unknown number of cattle and escaped. “On receipt of the information, teams of detectives have been mobilised to the area on general search mission for possible arrest of the culprits and recovery of the rustled cattle.

“The Commissioner of Police, Ali Aji Janga, is saddened with this ugly incident and wishes to commiserate with the families of the deceased persons.

“The CP assures the good people of Kaduna State that the perpetrators will be apprehended and be brought to justice.

“He enjoins the public to assist the Police with relevant information on the whereabouts of suspicious persons to enable the Command to ensure adequate proactive security measures.”