From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Gunmen Sunday evening invaded a Celestial Church of Christ, Blood of Jesus Parish, Felele in the outskirts of Lokoja, the Kogi State Capital killing two persons and injuring several others.

According to an eye witness account , the gun men numbering about six invaded the church at about 8:00pm and just opened fire on the church members who are residing within the premises of the church while many sustained bullet wounds

The attack is the second, coming three weeks after New Life Gospel Church, Sariki Noma, a suburb of Lokoja was attacked during a night vigil injuring several worshippers while the bullets shattered the church windows

The Celestial Church, Blood of Jesus Chapel is located behind the NNPC Mega petrol station in Felele area of Lokoja.

It was learnt that the remains of those shot have been deposited at the Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja while the injured are also said to receiving treatment at the hospital

Speaking on the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Willy Ayah, confirmed the attack and said two females were killed, with others receiving treatment.

He said the Kogi State Police Command has deployed men of the command to the area with a view to arresting the perpetrators and bringing them to book.