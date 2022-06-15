Gunmen have reportedly invaded the Celestial Church of Christ, SBJ Oshofa Parish, Wasimi, Ewekoro Local Government Area of Ogun and abducted two worshippers.

The victims are Oluwaseun Ajose, Assistant Shepherd of the parish, and Dagunro Ayobami, a Sunday school teacher.

The hoodlums numbering four were said to have stormed the church premises at about 11.00 p.m. on Monday and took away the two worshippers.

It was gathered that the church is located at an isolated area, which allowed the gunmen to operate unhindered.

A source added that the gunmen picked the two worshippers and escaped through the bush path. It was gathered that a joint security team of the police and local vigilantes have been combing the forest in search of the abductees.

Shepherd of the parish, Oluwatomisin Ehuwaojomo, confirmed the incident to newsmen on Tuesday.

“I have spoken to the commissioner of police and they are on it,” he said.

DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, the State Police Spokesperson, also confirmed the incident. Oyeyemi said: “We are tracing them; we are after them and we hope to rescue those people very soon.”

