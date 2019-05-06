Gyang Bere, Jos

Gunmen have invaded the staff quarters of Plateau State Polytechnic Barkin-Ladi and abducted a 24-year-old student at the resident of Mr. Exeziel Rangs.

Our correspondent gathered that the gunmen invaded the institution at 12 midnight and whisked away one Miss Abigail, a younger sister to Mr. Rangs.

It was also gathered that Mr. Rangs begged the gunmen not to kidnap the lady and offered them some little money but they threatened to kill him if he did not keep quiet.

“At about 12midnight, I heard a very loud noise; before I could do anything I saw three gunmen flashing light on my face. They broke into the house using a heavy stone.

“They demanded money from me but I told them that I didn’t have money; the little money I had at home I gave them but they said it was not enough.

“After collecting the money, they demanded that I should lead them to the children’s room and I did; they woke up my younger sister who is staying with me and took her away.”

Mr. Rangs who works in the Registrar’s Department of the Polytechnic said since the incident happened, they had not contacted him to know their next line of action.

The Rector of the Polytechnic, Mr John Dawam, described the incident as unfortunate, adding that he was still receiving briefing from the Chief Security Officer of the institution.

He said the management and staff of the institution were sad about the ugly incident and promised to make their findings publicly for security measures to be taken.

Plateau State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Matthias Terna Tyopev, confirmed the incident but said his office had not been furnished with the details.