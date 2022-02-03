From John Adams, Minna

There is no end insight over the security challenges in Niger state as gunmen continue their attacks on more communities across the state with no fewer than 15 communities have fallen under their control in the last 48 hours, killing three policemen and kidnapped scores of villagers.

Among those abducted in the village-to-village raid by the gunmen in Kafin Koro area of Paikoro local government was a village head and four of his children.

Unspecified numbers of the villagers including five women were also abducted across six communities in the local government and are still being held in a location within the area.

The three policemen were killed at Ishau, under Kafin Koro area division of the Nigerian police force when the gunmen in their large numbers invaded the station to free an informant who was arrested by the police earlier.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Although the state police command was yet to issue any statement on the killing of it men, our correspondent gathered that the deceased policemen have been buried yesterday at their respective villages at Kafin Koro and Kuta, the headquarters of Shiroro local government.

Among communities under siege from the gunmen are Zubakpere, Kuna, Aboloso, Kudami, Dakolon Daji, Nugwazi, Amale, Adunu, Ishau and parts of Beni.

However following the sustained attacks by the gunmen in the last three days, about 15 communities have sacked and this has swelled the numbers of Internally Displaced People (IDP) in Kafin Koro (Paikoro local government), Gwada and Zumba (Shiroro local government).