Tony Johhn, Port Harcourt

No fewer than five persons lost their lives when suspected armed men invaded Taaba and Okwali communities, in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Daily Sun gathered that several houses were razed by the assailants during the attacks in the two communities, which occurred on Tuesday night and yesterday morning respectively.

Further information gathered from a reliable source in Khana LGA, revealed that the gunmen, suspected to be cultists, had on Tuesday around 8pm, invaded Okwale community, where they killed three persons.

The source, who craved anonymity, said that yesterday morning, another set of gunmen attacked Taabaa community and killed more persons.

He noted that residents of the two communities had fled their homes for safety, and called for government’s intervention.

The source said: “The attackers raided Okwali community on Tuesday evening around 8pm, shooting sporadically and at their targets. They killed about five people. They also burnt many houses.

“This morning (Wednesday), they also attacked Taaba, a neighbouring community to Okwali, shooting and killing more persons.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Nnamdi Omoni, who confirmed the incident to journalists, said the command had deployed its men to the affected communities to restore normalcy.

Omoni said: “Yes, I can confirm the incident, but the police have swiftly deployed its men to the area to restore peace and order.”