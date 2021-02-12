From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Three students of the Rivers State University (RSU) are now writhing in pains following deep machete cuts inflicted on them by armed men on Thursday night.

Sunnewsonline.com gathered that the gunmen invaded the students’ residence at No. 20 Osina Street, Mile 3 Diobu, Port Harcourt, with dangerous weapons and attacked the helpless victims.

The caretaker of the building, Mr. Fidelis Nuale, confirmed the incident to journalists, but declined further comment.

Some of the occupants of the building, who pleaded anonymity, disclosed that 13 mobile phones, wristwatches, portable slippers and laptops were among personal effects carted away by the armed invaders.

They alleged that incessant harassment by community boys and appealed to government and the university authority to increase security presence in the neighbourhood.

It was further gathered that the armed robbers numbering five forced one of their victims to transfer money through the victim’s mobile App in his phone to an account provided by one of the suspects.

Meanwhile, the matter had been reported at the Azikiwe Divisional Police headquarters at Iloabuchi Street, Mile 2, Diobu, Port Harcourt.