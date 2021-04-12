From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

A 13-year-old boy, Gbolahan Ajibola, was, on Saturday night, abducted by gunmen in Obada-Oko Community in the Ewekoro Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The incident, it was gathered, occurred around 9pm when the gunmen, numbering six, laid ambush around Ajibola’s family as they were returning home, at Destiny Estate, in Obada-Oko.

It was further gathered that the victim, his mother and grandmother were returning from a Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) programme, where the General Overseer of the church, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, had ministered, when the gunmen swooped on them.

The gunmen, who were said to have hidden in a nearby bush close to the victim’s house, pounced on the victim when he alighted from his mother’s car to open the gate.

Daily Sun further gathered that both the victim’s mother, Bisi Ajibola, and the grandmother were mercilessly beaten by the gunmen.

Narrating their ordeal to Daily Sun, yesterday, the victim’s grandmother, who simply identified herself as Victoria, said she was still in shock as the gunmen beat her thoroughly, not minding her old age.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident to Daily Sun, yesterday.