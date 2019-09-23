Bandits, suspected to be Fulani herdsmen, have reportedly kidnapped 18 passengers along Otan/Imesi-Ile road in Osun.

Some passengers including the driver of a commercial 18- seater bus, were reportedly abducted along Otan/Imesi Ile road in the state by the suspected herdsmen.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the kidnapping was carried out following a tip-off from one of the occupants in the bus, who disguised as a passenger.

The driver and occupants of the commercial bus, who were said to be travelling from Osogbo to Abuja, were kidnapped by the bandits at Ajeoku Junction, Otanle\Imesile expressway on Sunday night.

The passengers were said to have been whisked to the forest and no contacts were yet to made with the family members of the victims.

Confirming the kidnapping with NAN in a telephone interview, the Osun Police Public Relations Officer, Folashade Odoro, said the total number of the victims could not be ascertained yet.

“For now, we cannot confirm the number of people, who were kidnapped until we get feed back from our officers.

“But I can tell you that we are on top of the situation and all the kidnapped persons will be rescued,” Odoro said.

The PPRO, however, in a text message later sent to NAN, confirmed that four of the victims had been rescued as at the time of filing in this report.

Odoro called on the people of the state to pomptly report any suspected movement to the police. (NAN)