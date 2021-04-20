From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Gunmen have kidnapped two Fulani in Ayete community, which hosts the headquarters of Ibarapa North Local Government Area of Oyo State.

Sources said a 40-year-old Amadu Shehu is among the two kidnapped.

He was abducted around 7pm last Friday at Oba Ayete settlement. The abductors, who reportedly invaded his settlement, shot sporadically.

Sources further revealed that one Kusore Shadani was also kidnapped some days earlier before Shehu was abducted.

Shadani was said to have been on a footpath along Ilaji Ile Farm Settlement on his way to Ibudo Musa with one Shaibu Bello to sell cows.

Suddenly, four masked men emerged from the forest and kidnapped Shadani.

One of the relatives of the Shehu, Imoru Gafar, told the police that the abductors have reached out to the family through the eldest son and demanded N10 million ransom.

According to him, the voice he heard was like a Bororo Fulani man.

Also, the abductors, as gathered, have also reached out to have Kusore family and demanded N3 million ransom.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Adewale Osifeso, who confirmed the abduction, yesterday, said the police are investigating the incident.

However, the Balogun Asao of Ayete, Raheem Gafar, told journalists, yesterday that: “We heard about the abductions. But the rumour in Ayete now is that the same Fulani people kidnapped them because they believed they are the people behind the crisis facing Fulani people.

“It is simply because those abducted did not leave their villages, even when other Fulani people were running from pillar to post.”