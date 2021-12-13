From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Again Gunmen continued their nefarious activities in Imo State as they abducted two traditional rulers ,Eze Acho Ndukwe from Amagu ,Ihube and Eze Paul Ogbu from Ihitte Ihubeon Sunday, abducted two traditional rulers in Imo State and set their palaces ablaze.

They are Eze Acho Ndukwe of Amagu Ihube and Eze Paul Ogbu of Ihitte Ihube in Okigwe council area of the State on Sunday.

A source from the community told Daily Sun that a youth leader from Umulolo also in Okigwe was kidnapped by the gunmen while a community leader, Fabian Nwosu, also from the community had his house vandalised by the hoodlums.

Eze Ndukwe is said to be the Chairman of Council of Traditional Rulers, Okigwe Local Government Area of the State.

Narrating the incident ,the source said, “They came in Hilux vehicles and kidnapped the two monarchs and burnt their palaces and vehicles. The youth leader of Umulolo- Okigwe was also abducted. They also destroyed the house of Fabian Nwosu, a community leader.

“Eze Ndukwe is the Chairman of Council of Traditional Rulers in Okigwe LGA. He is also the CEO of Genesis Hotel, Okigwe. We are just confused as to what could be the reason for the attack”, the source stated.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Micheal Abattam could not confirm the incident when contacted.

