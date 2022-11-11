From Gyang Bere, Jos

Gunmen suspected to be bandits, on Wednesday night, kidnapped two pastors along Mararaba Jama’a community in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

It was learned that the kidnapped clerics are members of the prayer team of a group clamouring for the protection of Plateau State. They were said to have been ambushed and picked while returning from Mangu to Jos at about 8pm.

Daily Sun gathered that one of the victims identified as Pastor Nuhu Bakwa, had lost his aged father in Farin Kasa village in Mangu Halle, in Mangu Local Government Area of the state.

It was learned that Pastor Bakwa was traveling with his family and friend to prepare for the burial, but he was abducted and left the wife in the car.

Effort to get confirmation from the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Plateau State Command, Alfred Alabo, was not successful at the time of filing this report, as he was not picking his calls.