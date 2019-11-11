Gunmen were said to have kidnapped two lecturers believed to be siblings. The incident, The Cable reports, happened in in Mahuta community of Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

According to the report, the victims, Adamu Chinoko and Umar Chinoko, are were believed to lecturers at the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, and Kaduna Polytechnic, Kaduna; they hail from Kebbi State.

Adamu was said to have been kidnapped last Thursday night. His abductors were said to have demanded a ransom of N2 million and a new motorcycle from the family.

But while his brother, Umar, went to deliver the ransom on Sunday, he was also held. And now, their abductors are demanding N5million ransom to free both men.