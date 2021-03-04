From Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

Gunmen, yesterday, struck in Tungar Baushe, Ruwan Tofa district in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State and abducted 60 people mostly women and children.

A source said the assailants stormed the village in their dozen, shot sporadically, gathered the victims and marched them into the bushes for yet to be known destination.

Another source said the villagers received a letter saying they would come and decided to move their food items to Ruwan Tofa to avoid being burnt.

“It is unfortunate that almost all the women in the village have been abducted by the gunmen.”

But a statement by the Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) of the state Command, SP. Mohammed Shehu, called on the public to ignore the outrageous number of kidnapped victims being circulated on the media platforms. He said no life was lost in the attack.

“The Zamfara Police Command has received information about the attack on the village which occurred on 3rd March 2021. Our combined teams of ground and aerial surveillance are on extensive bush combing of the surrounding forests aimed at rescuing the victims suspected to have been kidnapped,” he said.

The PPRO urged members of the public to discountenance the reported figures and assist the security forces in the ongoing operations.

“The number quoted is misleading and an attempt to create fear in the minds of Zamfara citizens,” he said.