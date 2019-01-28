From Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

Gunmen, on Saturday, struck at a sports viewing centre in Birnin Magaji town, Birnin Magaji Local Government Area of Zamfara State and kidnapped seven of the viewers.

The proprietor of the viewing centre, Sanusi Iliyasu Ishie, said the abductors, numbering about 20, stormed the centre, which is located in the outskirts of Birnin Magaji town around 10:00p.m.

He said the abductors parked some distance away from the centre and demanded the whereabouts of the operator.

“I and the people around answered them in affirmative because we mistook them for security operatives, “ Sanusi said.

He said the gunmen held him hostage and broke into the viewing centre and began to pick people indiscriminately, and when the football viewers realised they were under siege, they started scampering out of the centre, screaming for help in panic. “At the end, they picked six of the viewers who tried to escape,” he said. When contacted the Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), Zamfara State Command, Muhammad Shehu, said the command was yet to get details about the incident.