Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen on Friday evening kidnapped nine passengers in Isua-Akoko in Akoko South East Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The passengers were said to be inside a Toyota Sienna bus travelling to Lagos when they were abducted.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the state state police command, Tee-Leo Ikoro who confirmed the incident last night, said one of the victims has been rescued

A family member of one of the victims, Bamidele Ojo, confirmed that the kidnappers have demanded #100million ransom.

The police spokesman said efforts were on to ensure the release of other victims.

He added that the police are already working with local hunters, vigilantes and other agencies to ensure the release of the victims.