Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Suspected kidnappers struck in the sleepy town of Obior, Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State where they took three persons into custody including an aged man, Pa. Ojeogwu.

Others kidnapped by the gun-wielding men were the aged man’s son, identified as Elvis, and a family friend.

A source said the gunmen stormed the home of the old man to who was alone in the house as of the time of the operation.

“Elvis went to the village to see his father on Sunday. He was with his father and a friend when the gunmen entered their house and whisk three of them away.

“The armed gunmen operated so fast. They brandished weapons, threatening to kill anybody who dared to resist the abduction.

“Elvis is a popular and rich man in Asaba, so we are surprised at this incident. Now the whole community is anxious; we have not received any contact from the abductors,” the source said.

The Public Relations Officer of the state police command, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, who confirmed the incident, said that the police have launched a manhunt with a view to arresting the kidnappers.