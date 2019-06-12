(NAN)The Police Command in Katsina State has confirmed the abduction of Alhaji Bature Mai’unguwa, the Village Head of Labo in Batsari Local Government Area, by unknown gunmen.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Gambo Isa confirmed the abduction to newsmen on Wednesday in Katsina.

He said that the victim was abducted on Tuesday afternoon while working on his farm at the outskirts of the village, near Rugu forest.

“Operation Puff Adder responded to the distress call, but since it was far inside near Rugu forest, before they could reach, the hoodlums have already fled into the forest.

“We are following a lead that may assist us in rescuing him.

“The command is calling on communities in the affected areas to always form groups while going to their farms and inform security agents for security backup.

“We are reminding people of the state government’s directives on the suspension of farming activities around Rugu forest areas.

“Members of the communities are reminded to put security of their lives first before embarking on any activity,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the gunmen invaded the village on motorcycles around 1:00 p.m., on Tuesday, shot sporadically to pave way for their operation, abducted the village head, and fled into the forest.

It would be recalled that dare devil armed men had in May kidnapped the Magajin Garin Daura, District Head of Daura, Alhaji Musa Umar, from his residence around 7 p.m., after he had performed Maghrib prayer.

The bandits arrived in a commando style and started shooting sporadically into the air before they whisked him away in their light blue Peugeot 406 saloon car.