From Molly Kilete, Abuja

Gunmen have kidnapped the District Head of Kuchibuyi community, Malam Isiaka Dauda. Kuchibuyi, is located in Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory(FCT).

The gunmen suspected to be bandits, numbering over fifteen, were said to have stormed the village at about 12 midnight on Sunday and shot sporadically to scare residents of the community before abducting the monarch who was at his Private residence near the palace.

It was gathered that the kidnappers may have gotten information that the royal father was not in the palace at the time they struck, as they were said to conducted a searched from room to room before they found him.

The vigilante group in the community were said to have been overpowered by the firing power of the bandits as they watched them leaving with their traditional ruler, using separate route that links to Bwari town.

The FCT police command is yet to react to the abduction of the traditional ruler. The command public relations officer Josephine Adeh, did not pick her call at the time of filing this report.