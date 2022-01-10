GUNMEN yesterday kidnapped a traditional ruler at Y- Junction in Ubomiri in Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State.

It was learnt that the abduction occurred during a downpour in the afternoon.

The monarch, whose identity is yet to be ascertained, was travelling with his little daughter when the abductors overtook his Range Rover on Orlu Road and forced him to stop.

The source said a royal cap belonging to the monarch was found inside the car.

“The man was travelling in a Range Rover with a girl,” a source said.