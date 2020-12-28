From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Gunmen are reported to have abducted the Catholic Auxiliary Archbishop of Owerri, Moses Chikwe, at about 8 pm Sunday, December 27, along Porth Harcourt road, Owerri, the Imo State capital.

The cleric, according to eyewitnesses, was kidnapped alongside his driver in his official car. But the car as we gathered was later returned to Assumpta roundabout, while the occupants were believed to have been taken to an unknown destination.

Confirming the report, police spokesman Orlando Ikeokwu, who said the police got wind of the incident via social media, affirmed that the incident actually happened on Sunday evening.

He said the Imo State Police Commissioner, Isaac Akinmoyede, has already set a process in motion to arrest the culprits.

‘The Commissioner of Police has activated the Command’s Quick Intervention Team (QUIT) and the Anti Kidnapping Unit (AKU), to move into the matter with a view to rescue the Bishop and possibly arrest the hoodlums,’ Ikeokwu said.