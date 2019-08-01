Magnus Eze, Enugu

There was pandemonium in Igboeze North Local Government Area and parts of Nsukka in Enugu state, Wednesday night, when news filtered that herdsmen had attacked Agu Ego Umopu community.

A source in the area said the council boss, Comrade Uwakwe Ezeja quickly mobilised the Divisional Police Officer, police patrol team and Neighborhood watch from the central body, led by Chinedu Uramah to Agu Ego Umopu only to discover that it was a case of kidnap.

Daily Sun gathered that some gunmen stormed the area and abducted one Nathaniel Ayogu, younger brother, to former House of Representatives member for Igboeze North and South, Amb. Fidel Ayogu.

It was gathered that when Nathaniel, a former councillor of the ward was being taken away, one Mr Ike Ali whose father was identified as Godwin Ali Uramah attempted to rescue him and was shot at the stomach by the fleeing hoodlums.

Ali was said to have been rushed to Bishop Shanahan’s hospital Nsukka for treatment.

Another brother of the captive, Dr. Emeka Ayogu said the hoodlums have established communication with the family and were demanding N10 million ransom.

However, Nigeria’s former envoy, Amb. Ayogu later revealed that they had brought the amount down to N5m, while negotiation was on as at 1:00am.

“The police while narrating the story said that Nathaniel’s daughter who spoke to them said all she knows is that two men came into their house shooting gun up and her father was saying who is doing this and they abducted her father and started beating him. So, one of their relations, Ike Ali rushed to rescue him, but they now shot him at the stomach,” a villager told Daily Sun.

He added that the police said that they have combed the whole bush from Ego to Ette all to no avail.