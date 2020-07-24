Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Some gunmen numbering about four have reportedly abducted the Chairman of Tito Group of Companies, Asiwaju Isaac Akinkunmi in Benue state.

Akinkunmi is the owner of the Tito Gate with its head office located on Kashim Ibrahim Road, Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

Sources disclosed that the former state President of Yoruba Community was kidnapped in his new GRA residence between 12:30am and 1:30am on Friday.

One of his neighbours who did not want his name in print said the heavily armed abductors broke into his new GRA resident around 12:30am and operated for about one hour apparently looking for money.

“The gunmen scaled through his (Tito) fence and started shooting sporadically until they were able to forcefully open his main door. Immediately they gained entrance into the house, they went straight to his room and seized him.

“The kidnappers were heavily armed. It’s like when they couldn’t get enough money from him, they decided to kidnap him. We heard a vehicle drive out of his compound around 1:30am and we thought the armed robbers had left. It was later we started hearing alarm that they went away with Asiwaju.

We heard that this morning, his (Akinkunmi) car was discovered around lower Benue where it was abandoned,” our source said.

Our source who earnestly prayed that the abductors release Akinkunmi without any further delay expressed worry over his health condition in recent times.

It was not clear whether the abductors have opened communication with the family of the victim but when contacted for comment on whether the kidnappers had reached out to them, his family declined to comment on the matter but however confirmed his abduction.

On her part, the state police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene confirmed the kidnap of the businessman.

“Today 24/7/2020 at about 0130hrs, Mr. Isaac Akinkumi, was kidnapped in his house at Kanshio, Makurdi.

“Information was gathered that the four man armed gang scaled through a fence into his compound, forced his door opened and took him to an unknown destination. Investigation is in progress,” Anene said.