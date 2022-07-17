From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have kidnapped two Catholic priests in Kaduna State.

It was gathered that the two priests, Reverend Father John Cheitnum and Reverend Father Donatus Cleopas were abducted by bandits at Yadin Gura in Lere Local Government of the State.

In a statement on Friday night signed by the Chancellor of Kafanchan Catholic Diocese, Rev. Father Emmanuel Okolo, said that Rev. Father Cheitnum is the chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, in Jema’a Local Government Area of the State.

He added that the two priests were kidnapped on Friday, while on their way to a function at the Rectory of Christ the King Catholic Church in Yadin Gura town.

To this end, the Chancellor solicited prayers for the quick and safe release of the priests.

As of the time of filing this report, the bandits have not called to demand any ransom.

Catholic priests in Kaduna have come under attack by armed bandits in recent times.

It would be recalled that Rev. Father Vitus Borogo was killed two months ago while working on his farm at Kujama area of Kaduna city.

Police authorities were yet to speak on the incident at the time of filing this report.