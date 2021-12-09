From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Gunmen have abducted Rev. Fr. Joseph Ajayi, the parish priest of St. Peter Claver, Ilara Mokin, in Ifedore Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The priest was kidnapped along Akure-Ikere Expressway while on a trip.

The abduction of the clergyman was confirmed by the Catholic Diocese of Ondo.

Rev. Fr. Victor Ibiyemi, who confirmed the abduction of Rev. Fr. Ajayi said he was kidnapped by some unknown gunmen.

It was further learnt that the incident happened while the priest was traveling in his Toyota Corolla car.

A source revealed that the cleric was traveling to Akure, the Ondo State capital, from Ikere, Ekiti State, when the hoodlums struck and whisked him away.

Secretary to the Bishop of Ondo Catholic Diocese, Jude Arogundade, disclosed that Rev. Fr. Victor Ibiyemi, who confirmed the incident, said the abductors had contacted the church, demanding N20 million ransom.

