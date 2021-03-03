From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

A male Chinese expatriate was yesterday evening abducted by gunmen suspected to be herdsmen in Ekiti State.

The victim was kidnapped at Igbemo-Ekiti, Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area of the state.

The expatriate, who was identified as one of the experts supervising the construction of Ilupeju-Ire-Igbemo-Ijan Road, was said to have been waylaid at Igbemo Ekiti while driving in a Hilux Van and forcefully taken away by gunmen. The latest abduction happened three months after similar incident had occured in the State when two foreigners were kidnapped along new Ado-Iyin road.

Ekiti State Police Public Relations Officers, ASP Sunday Abutu, said the operatives of Rapid Response Squad (RRS) have launched a manhunt for the kidnappers.

“Our RRS men swung into action immediately the news was broken. They are combing all the surrounding bushes and we are sure that the abductee will be released soon.”