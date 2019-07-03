Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A group of undentified gunmen on Monday evening, abducted the Provost of College of Health Technology, Mkar, Gboko Local Government Area of Benue State, Mr. James Terwase Ihongo .

This happened barely few hours after a business woman, Mrs. Blessing Arinze was abducted in Gboko town in the same council area.

Ihongo, according to sources, was kidnapped in his house opposite the school’s laboratory, along Katsina Ala road, Mkar, Gboko around 7.30pm.

Registrar of the institution, Mr. Emmanuel Ikpilakaa who confirmed the incident yesterday said the kidnappers trailed the victim from the office to his house and took him away to an unknown destination.

“Four heavily armed men came with ash colour Toyota Corolla popularly known as duck yash and abducted the provost from his house yesterday evening. Up till now, we haven’t heard anything from the kidnappers.”, Ikpilakaa said

He appealed to the government to act fast to stop the act of kidnapping and terrorism in the state even as he prayed for the quick and safe release of the provost.

Wife of the victim, Mrs. Monica, who narrated the incident added that the well armed abductors forced their way into their sitting room, collected all their phones and money before they went away with her husband.

“Before kidnapping my husband, the abductors took him to our bed room for some minutes before they took him away in their ash colour Toyota Corolla.”, she said.

Reacting to the incident, Chairman, Caretaker Committee of Gboko Local Government area, Jocab Iorver said he had already visited the family of the victim and also met with the security agents on how to get the victim released from his abductors.

On their part, President and Secretary of NKST Synod, Rev. Dominic Anza and Ephraim Shir respectively, confirmed the incident.

They added that all the NKST pastors worldwide have gathered at the headquarters of the church to pray for the safe release of the provost.