Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Some yet-to-be-identified gunmen have reportedly abducted the Provost of College of Health Technology, Mkar, Gboko Local Government Area of Benue State, Mr. James, Terwase Ihongo, on Monday evening.

This is happening barely a few hours after a businesswoman, Mrs. Blessing Arinze, was abducted in Gboko town of same local government area.

Ihongo, according to sources, was kidnapped in his house opposite the school’s laboratory, along Katsina Ala road, Mkar, Gboko around 7:30 pm.

Registrar of the institution, Mr. Emmanuel Ikpilakaa who confirmed the incident to newsmen on Tuesday said the kidnappers trailed the victim from the office to his house that is not fenced and took him away to an unknown destination.

“Four heavily-armed men came in ash coloured Toyota Corolla popularly known asduck nyash and abducted the provost from his house yesterday evening. Up till now, we haven’t heard anything from the kidnappers.”

Ikpilakaa appealed to the government to act fast to stop the act of kidnapping and terrorism in the state even as he prayed for the quick and safe release of the provost.

Also speaking, wife of the victim, Mrs. Monica Ihongo, disclosed that the fully-armed abductors forced their way into their sitting room, collected all their phones and money after which they went away with her husband.

“Before kidnapping my husband, the abductors took him to our bed room for some minutes before they took him away in their ash-coloured Toyota Corolla.”

Reacting to the incident, the Caretaker Committee Chairman of Gboko LGA, Barr Jocab Iorver said he had already visited the family of the victim and also met the security agents on how to get the victim released from the abductors.

On their part, president and secretary of NKST synod, Revs. Dominic Anza and Ephraim Shir confirmed the incidence, adding that all the NKST pastors worldwide gathered at the headquarters of the church to pray for the safe release of the provost.

When contacted, the Benue State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene said she was yet to be briefed on the matter.