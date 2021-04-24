From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti And Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Suspected gunmen have kidnapped the Supervisor for Agriculture in Ekiti West Local Government Area of Ekiti State, Mr. Ebenezer Busuyi.

The abducted supervisor is also a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Sources revealed to newsmen that Busuyi was kidnapped on Thursday evening along the desolate Ilawe-Erinjiyan Ekiti road while driving in his personal car.

This came a week after some suspected gunmen invaded the palace of Obadu of Ilemeso-Ekiti, Oba David Oyewumi, in Oye Local Government Area of the state and whisked him away.

After Busuyi’s abduction, his car was said to have been abandoned beside the road.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, ASP Sunday Abutu, who commented on the kidnap, said the police operatives in the Rapid Response Squad, Amotekun Corps and local hunters have invaded the sprawling Ilawe-Erinjiyan forest in search of the local government official.

Also on Thursday evening, gunmen suspected to be Fulani marauders also kidnapped Alaga Olayemi ,a businessman in Oke-Onigbin in Isin Local Government area of Kwara State.

The businessman and farmer was said to be returning home from his farm when he was kidnapped about 7pm.

The gunmen, believed to be seven, ambushed the man and his two aides who had accompanied him to the farm and were returning home with him.

The two aides reportedly escaped after surviving machete attacks. The businessman was subsequently whisked away.

Spokesman of the State Police Command, Ajayi Okasanmi confirmed the incident. He said the Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Lawal Bagega, had activated an intensive effort to rescue the victim. Local hunters have also started combing the bushes in the area in search of the abducted businessman.