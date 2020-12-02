Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Gunmen yesterday kidnapped a man and his wife in Ewatto, Esan South East Local Government Area of Edo State.

Mr. Paul Aluola is said to be a Primary School teacher in Iriwa Primary School, Ohordua in Esan South Local Government Area of the state.

The couple were kidnapped while traveling along Ewatto – Ubiaja Road near Ena River Bridge.

It was gathered that the gunmen upon sighting their car, immediately opened fire forcing the teacher to stop.

It was also learnt that the couple were allegedly forced out of the car at gunpoint and taken into the forest near Okhuessan village.

Daily Sun gathered that the gunmen have contacted the victims’ family with a demand of N15 million as ransom before they could be released.