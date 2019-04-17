Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Queen Elizabeth Erebulu, mother of the Pere (King) of Kabowei kingdom in Patani Local Government Area of Delta State, His Royal Majesty, Barr. Shadrach Erebulu, Adou lll, has been kidnapped by gunmen.

The queen mother was abducted alongside her sister, Mrs. Okee Yawoma, early on Wednesday at her home located in Taware Quarters in Patani town, according to local sources.

This is even as her sister, Mrs. Okee Yawoma was reportedly kidnapped at Adagbabiri community, a Bayelsa State community sharing a boundary with Delta State.

It was gathered that the kidnappers had first abducted the queen mother before taking her across the river to Adagbabiri to also kidnap her sister who was sleeping at about 2.am.

The hoodlums, it was further learnt, left with their targets in a speed boat.

“The kidnappers already zoomed off through the Adagbabiri waterside after kidnapping the king’s mother before police operatives in rescue effort came.

“The gunmen were four in number.

“No one knows why they were kidnapped,” one of the sources in the community said.

As at the time of filing this report, neither the state Commissioner of Police nor the command’s Public Relations Officer could be reached.

But a police source in Patani area of the state confirmed the incident, adding that steps had been taken to rescue the victims unhurt.