From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Unknown gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have attacked a pastor based in Abraka, Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State, Prophet Jay Jay Enejeta.

Enejeta who is the General Overseer of Faith Fasting and Prayer Ministry in the university town, was whisked away by the hoodlums during the operation which left his wife, Faith dead.

Community sources said the incident happened on Thursday night while the cleric was on his way home in company is his wife on his Lexus SUV.

The gunmen opened fire on his vehicle as he was approaching home.

Bullets were said to have shattered the front passenger right side front door window glass of his car and hit the wife on her neck and head.

According to sources, the cleric was abducted by the gunmen, while his wife died on the spot but was confirmed dead by medics at the hospital.

Her corpse was deposited in a morgue in the university community.

It could not be ascertained if the cleric was hit by bullet, but the path the criminals carried him through was littered with blood.

Public Relations Officer of the state police command, DSP Edafe Bright, confirmed the incident on Friday in Asaba.

Edafe said security operatives alongside local vigilante members have intensified search for the cleric.

Reacting, president of Oruarivie-Abraka Youth Council, Efe Don Kigho said he was shocked by the news of the incident.

“I was told the wife was shot dead in the process and his sister is currently hospitalized in critical condition as a result of gunshot,” he said.