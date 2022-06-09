Kidnappers operating along Okigwe/Aba road have abducted Mr. Uche Nwube, a photographer working with the Ebonyi state government.

Nwube was kidnapped Wednesday while returning from Aba,Abia state.

The victim made a frantic call to a colleague Wednesday night to confirm his abduction.

He said his abductors were asking for 50 million naira for his release or he would be killed.

One of the kidnappers also called another journalist colleague of Mr. Nwube saying the 50 million must be brought to them by 10:am Thursday or they would kill him.