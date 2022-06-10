From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Kidnappers operating along Okigwe-Aba road have abducted Mr. Uche Nwube, a photo journalist attached to the Press Unit of the Ebonyi State Government House Abakaliki.

Nwube was kidnapped on Wednesday while returning from Aba, Abia state.

The victim made a frantic call to one of his colleagues on Wednesday night to confirm his abduction. He said his abductors demanded a N50 million ransom for his release or he would be killed.

One of the kidnappers also called another journalist colleague of Mr. Nwube, using the victim’s phone number, warning that the N50 million must be brought to them last Friday morning or they would kill him.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ebonyi Command, Chris Anyanwu, confirmed the incident. He, however, said the incident happened outside the jurisdiction of the command and urged the victim’s friends and family to report the matter to the Abia police command for appropriate action.

