From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Unknown gunmen yesterday, kidnapped the councilor representing Ward one in Ewohimi in Esan South East Local Government Area of Edo State, Mr. Israel Inyanabor.

The incident was said to have happened along Ewatto-Ubiaja-Okhuesan road near Ena River in Esan South East Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that it was the same spot where a classroom teacher Mr. Aluola and his wife were kidnapped on Monday.

It was gathered also that the kidnapped councillor was driving along the dreaded Ewohimi road when some armed men suddenly rushed out from the bush and shot sporadically into the air and this however forced him to stop.

The councilor was thereafter taken into the nearest forest where the hoodlums are now calling for ransom.

It was learnt that the news of the kidnapped local government councillor led to the disruption of administrative activities in the council area as the people were seen in clusters discussing the incident.

They said , there have been several kidnappings and other criminal activities around the Ena River on Ewatto-Okhuessan road.

The people said, the sloppy nature of the road do not make motorists see the criminals who normally hide in the bush around the river valley.

It would be said that in the past 48 hours, two kidnapping cases have been reported in the same spot where the victims are yet to be released.

The people are now appealing for the deployment of the joint security task force to the area as the hoodlums have now turned their forest to a shelter for kidnapped victims while awaiting ransom.

The local government council chairman, Hon. Aguele was also advised by the people to set up a strong vigilante group in the area.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP, Chidi Nwabuzor refused to pick his calls when contacted for comments.