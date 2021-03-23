From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

A staff of Ado Local Government in Ekiti State, Mrs. Funmilola Osalusi, has been kidnapped by suspected gunmen.

She was married to the surveyor-general of Ekiti State, Mr. Felix Oladapo Osalusi, who died barely a year ago.

Explaining how the incident happened, police public relations officer, Ekiti State Command, ASP Sunday Abutu, said the woman was abducted yesterday by three gun-wielding men.

Abutu added that the incident occurred at Mrs. Osalusi’s residence behind the office of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Federal Polytechnic Road, Ado-Ekiti, around 9:20pm, when the woman was said to have been tricked out of the gate and taken away in the gunmen’s car.

“The armed men, about three, were said to have knocked on the gate of the victim’s residence and she was said to have come out of the gate to ascertain the identities of the guests and as she did that the gunmen were said to have quietly taken her away in their vehicle.”

Abutu said the state’s Police Commissioner, Babatunde Mobayo, had deployed detectives to bushes where the woman is suspected to have been taken to rescue her.

Abutu added that the police would work with operatives of the Amotekun Corps, hunters, Vigilante Group of Nigeria and other stakeholders to rescue the widow from captivity.

He urged members of the public to oblige the police with information that could help in rescuing the woman.