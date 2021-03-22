From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

A staff of Ado Local Government in Ekiti State, Mrs Funmilola Osalusi, has been kidnapped by suspected gunmen.

The woman is the widow of the late Surveyor-General of Ekiti State, Mr Felix Oladapo Osalusi, who died barely a year ago.

Explaining how the incident happened, police spokesman ASP Sunday Abutu said that the woman was abducted by three armed men on Sunday.

Abutu added that the incident occurred at Mrs Osalusi’s residence located behind the office of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Federal Polytechnic road, in Ado-Ekiti metropolis.

The police spokesman said the incident happened around 9:20 pm Sunday night when the woman was said to have been tricked by her abductors out of her gate and silently ferried her away in their vehicle.

‘The armed men numbering three were said to have knocked the gate of the victim’s residence and tricked her outside.

‘She was said to have come out of the gate to ascertain the identities of the guests and as she did that, the gunmen were said to have quietly took her away in their vehicle,’ Abutu said.

The police spokesman said Commissioner of Police Babatunde Mobayo has deployed detectives to bushes where the woman is suspected to be held captive to rescue her.

He added that the police would work with operatives of the Amotekun Corps, local hunters, vigilantes and other stakeholders to rescue the widow.

The police spokesman urged the public to oblige the police with information that could help in rescuing Mrs Osalusi.